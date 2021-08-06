Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $52.96 million and $572,871.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.10 or 0.00881472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00096899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,964,446 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

