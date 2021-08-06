Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 42,987 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 194.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,672,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.