Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.82. 18,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,311,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 427,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 383,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $983.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

