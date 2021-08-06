Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.82. 18,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,311,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $983.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
