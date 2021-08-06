Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ceragon Networks in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

