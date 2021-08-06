Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 64,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 177.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 26.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 353,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.