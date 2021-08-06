Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $20.00. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 93,915 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

