Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.