Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.71. 15,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,773. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.44. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.