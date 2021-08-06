Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.71. 15,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,773. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.44. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.