Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%.

CEMI traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,426,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,890. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.