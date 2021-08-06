Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27, reports. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$11.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.69. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a current ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHW. Cormark increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,742,071.49.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

