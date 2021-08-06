Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report sales of $41.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.58 billion and the lowest is $38.81 billion. Chevron reported sales of $24.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $146.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.71 billion to $156.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.46 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,511. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.