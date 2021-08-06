CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires New Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,968,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

