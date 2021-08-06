CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $415.90 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

