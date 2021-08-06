CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $439.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.25. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

