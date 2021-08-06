CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $400,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,424 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

