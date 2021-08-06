CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $3,639,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 101,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NYSE GIL opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -252.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

