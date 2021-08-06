CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 413 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Crane were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Crane by 85.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

