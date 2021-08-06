Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $9.29 on Friday, hitting $1,890.69. 5,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,557.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,132.97 and a twelve month high of $1,912.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total transaction of $4,726,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

