Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.51% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 157.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.35. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock worth $4,839,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

