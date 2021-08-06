Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of CHUY opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,952,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.