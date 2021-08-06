CIBC Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.04.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.