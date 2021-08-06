CIBC Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.30

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.44.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,360,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

