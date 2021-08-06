CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.24.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 88.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.93.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

