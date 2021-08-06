Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Cap of $27.73 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $27.73 million and approximately $267,034.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.08 or 0.00866031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00097445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.