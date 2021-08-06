Citadel Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of SHI stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.