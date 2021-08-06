Citadel Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK opened at $162.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.42. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $162.91.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.