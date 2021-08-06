Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Taoping by 362.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Taoping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34. Taoping Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.