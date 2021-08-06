Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,321 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

