Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 49,680 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,680 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIAL. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5,867.2% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 831,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 817,356 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,126,000 after buying an additional 810,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 724,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,143,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after buying an additional 659,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 571,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.68 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.