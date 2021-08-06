Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

VTGN stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $533.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

