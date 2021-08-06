Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 117.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

