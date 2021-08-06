Citigroup Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $325.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.93.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $280.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.66. Insulet has a 52-week low of $192.98 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

