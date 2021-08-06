Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95.

