Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,930. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 69.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

