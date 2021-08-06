Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.26. 2,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

