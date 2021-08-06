Clean Yield Group Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

