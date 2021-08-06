Clean Yield Group Buys Shares of 4,370 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,226,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,400,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.