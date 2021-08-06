Clean Yield Group Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $16,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 421,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

IRM stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.