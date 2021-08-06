Clean Yield Group Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

