Clean Yield Group Sells 8,500 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KL shares. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.