Clean Yield Group Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.48 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

