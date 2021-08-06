Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $29.55. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 324 shares.

The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 264,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $493.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

