Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 95.7% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $294,126.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00867577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00096214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042075 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.