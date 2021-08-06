Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

NET stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 458,500 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

