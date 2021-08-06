CLSA Trims OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Target Price to $11.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target lowered by CLSA from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.07.

NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 46,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,924. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -80.71 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $13,509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

