CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $126.99 and last traded at $129.74, with a volume of 2600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.84.

The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.