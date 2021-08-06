Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. Codexis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDXS traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 748,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,378. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39. Codexis has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

