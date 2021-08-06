Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CDAK traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 129,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $476.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.