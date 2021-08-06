Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $86.51. 25,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,142. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.