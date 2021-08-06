Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.23. 1,112,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

